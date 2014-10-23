NEW YORK Oct 23 New York City's program to
create a nearly uniform taxi fleet with cabs from Nissan Motor
Co will face a renewed challenge, after fleet operators
opposing the "Taxi of Tomorrow" plan won permission to take
their case to the state's highest court.
In a brief order on Thursday, the state appeals court in
Manhattan that had in June authorized the plan said the
operators may challenge that ruling before the New York State
Court of Appeals in Albany.
The plan had been one element of former New York City Mayor
Michael Bloomberg's transportation agenda. It has been defended
by the city's Taxi and Limousine Commission, but criticized by
current mayor Bill de Blasio.
A spokeswoman for the city's law department, which defended
the plan, said: "We await further proceedings in this matter."
Nissan had in 2011 won a $1 billion, 10-year contract to
supply its NV200 minivan, with sliding doors and an ability to
convert to full electric power, for the city's taxi fleet.
The TLC then required medallion owners, who have the right
to operate yellow cabs, to buy the vehicles.
But the plan was challenged by the Greater New York Taxi
Association and others, which claimed that the commission could
not force taxi operators to buy specific vehicles.
Many cabs now come from other manufacturers, including Ford
and Toyota. Critics also complained that the
Nissan vehicles were not designed to serve the handicapped.
Last October, a state supreme court justice said the TLC
overstepped its authority in requiring purchases of the NV200.
But writing for a 3-1 appeals court majority, Justice David
Saxe in June called the plan "a legally appropriate response to
the agency's statutory obligation to produce a 21st century
taxicab."
Saxe was on the panel that on Thursday authorized the appeal
to the state's highest court.
When the contract was awarded, Nissan said it expected to
provide up to 26,000 vehicles over the agreement's lifetime.
The case is Greater New York Taxi Association et al v. New
York City Taxi and Limousine Commission et al, New York State
Supreme Court, Appellate Division, 1st Department, No. M-3440.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Gunna
Dickson)