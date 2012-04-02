WASHINGTON April 2 New York and federal
authorities are investigating the meaning and origin of a
graphic that surfaced on Monday on the Internet apparently
threatening an al Qaeda attack on New York City.
The graphic is a stylized photograph of the Manhattan
skyline superimposed with a Hollywood-style caption that says:
"ALQAEDA - coming soon again in New York."
The New York Police Department was "investigating the origin
and significance of the graphic ... which appeared today on
a few Arabic-language al Qaeda forums that remain online at the
moment," NYPD chief spokesman Paul Browne said.
The graphic was posted in the "artwork and design" section
of a militant website, he told Reuters.
A U.S. intelligence official said federal agencies would
also evaluate the significance and origin of the graphic.
There have been numerous security scares in New York since
the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacked plane attacks that destroyed the
World Trade Center and damaged the Pentagon.
(Reporting By Mark Hosenball; Editing by Warren Strobel and
Frances Kerry)