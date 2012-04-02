* Graphic on militant website had Manhattan skyline picture
* Counterterrorism officials evaluate graphic's significance
* FBI says "no specific or credible threat to New York"
* Two websites linked to al Qaeda been down for two weeks
(Updates throughout)
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, April 2 U.S. law enforcement and
counterterrorism officials are trying to figure out the
significance of recent occurrences on websites believed to have
close links to al Qaeda, including a graphic some fear could be
an attack threat directed at New York City.
The graphic contained a picture of the Manhattan skyline
superimposed with a Hollywood-style caption that says: "ALQAEDA
- coming soon again in New York."
It was posted on Monday by a site called the Ansar al
Mujahiddin Arabic Forum, or AMAF, a militant web forum which
allegedly has close connections to the Afghan Taliban and a key
militant leader in Jordan.
At the same time, two Internet forums authorities believe
have official al Qaeda sanction have been down for nearly two
weeks, said Evan Kohlmann, an expert who monitors militant
websites for government entities and private businesses.
A spokesman for the FBI office in New York said the Joint
Terrorism Task Force was investigating whether the posting was
authentic and that while every threat is taken seriously "there
is no specific or credible threat to New York."
New York Police Department chief spokesman Paul Browne said
his officers were "investigating the origin and significance of
the graphic ... which appeared today on a few Arabic-language al
Qaeda forums that remain online at the moment."
Browne noted, however, that the graphic was posted in a
section of the forum labeled "art and design". Kohlmann said
that this raised questions as to whether the messages really
constituted a serious threat. "That's not where an important
threat would be posted," Kohlmann said.
A U.S. intelligence official said federal agencies would
examine the AMAF graphic to "evaluate" its significance.
Al QAEDA FORUMS DOWN
The U.S. official said that government agencies also were
aware of the interruptions in traffic on the two main websites
which purportedly have official sanction from al Qaeda.
Kohlmann identified these as Arabic-language forums called
Shamukh and al Fidaa. He said that they were recognized as
official al Qaeda forums because they were where the group's
couriers first post "official" videos produced by what remains
of al Qaeda's core leadership and its affiliates, such as al
Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, based in Yemen.
Kohlmann said that in the past, the two official websites
had sometimes gone offline, but never for the length of time
they have lately been down. He said that usually when the sites
went offline some kind of explanation was posted.
But he said that this time, no explanation appeared until
Monday, when a message on one of the sites said that it would be
up and running again shortly after a few more "tweaks."
Kohlmann said that the outages began roughly around the time
of two potentially significant recent events: the arrest in
Spain of a suspect who some investigators believe was an
administrator for some militant websites, and the shootout in
Toulouse, France in which Mohammed Merah, a militant who shot
dead a rabbi, three children and three French soldiers, was
himself killed by police.
Kohlmann said speculation in the online world was that the
forums had gone offline because they were attacked by government
or non-official hackers of some kind.
The outages of al Qaeda-linked sites were first reported by
the Washington Post.
A person familiar with U.S. government monitoring of
militants said that because U.S. authorities have erected legal
barriers severely restricting the launching of offensive
cyber-attacks by U.S. agencies, it was unlikely the U.S.
government played a role in the militant websites' current
outages.
(Editing by Warren Strobel and Anthony Boadle)