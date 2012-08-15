Aug 15 The New York State Thruway Authority's plan to raise tolls paid by trucks an average of 45 percent in September could slow the economic recovery, the state comptroller said on Wednesday, urging that more cost savings be found first.

Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a report that a consultant has suggested that the authority, which runs 570 miles of highways across the state, might again raise tolls in 2015. Tolls have been hiked frequently in the past years, going up in 2005, 2008, 2009 and 2010.

Scrutiny of the Thruway Authority's finances has increased in the past few months. In addition to the planned truck toll hikes, which would go into effect on Sept. 30, the authority's plans to build a new Tappan Zee bridge have advanced with the selection last month of three possible developers.

But last week, Governor Andrew Cuomo urged the Thruway Authority to lower a different series of sharp toll increases it plans to pay for the replacement bridge across the Hudson River north of New York City..

Spokesmen for the governor and the Thruway Authority had no immediate comment.

DiNapoli also faulted the authority for over-relying on borrowing. Debt service costs are expected to rise to $312 million in 2016 from $93 million in 2002 - a 236 percent rise.

"That estimate does not include the costs associated with the planned replacement of the existing Tappan Zee Bridge," DiNapoli said in a statement.

While the authority's revenue rose 4 percent on average every year from 2002 through 2011, expenses climbed 5 percent, DiNapoli said.

The Thruway Authority's finances have deteriorated partly because it has spent more than $1.1 billion on the upstate canal system since 1992, DiNapoli said. Operating and repairing the canals is expected to cost $437 million from 2013 to 2016.

Another problem is the Thruway's consistently over-optimistic forecasts of traffic growth, DiNapoli said. Traffic hit a record high in 2005 at 282 million trips, and has declined steadily since, hitting 245 million trips in 2011.

The recession, high gasoline prices and toll increases all cut traffic, DiNapoli said.