Aug 10 A New York County sheriff's office said on Sunday there was no evidence at this time that would cause it to file criminal charges against NASCAR star Tony Stewart for running over and killing a driver at a dirt track a day earlier.

"At this very moment, there are no facts in hand that would substantiate or support a criminal charge, or indicate criminal intent on the part of any individual," Ontario County Sheriff Philip Povero told a news conference. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler)