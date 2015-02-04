Feb 3 At least six people were killed when a commuter train collided with a car north of New York City on Tuesday night, ABC News reported.

The Metro-North commuter train struck the vehicle north of White Plains, New York, Metro-North said on its Twitter feed. ABC said the collision sparked a fire that gutted at least one car on the train.

News reports said more than 700 people were on board the train. (Reporting by Peter Cooney in Washington; Editing by Sandra Maler)