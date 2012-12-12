Dec 12 One World Trade Center, slated to be the
tallest building in the Western Hemisphere, was one step closer
to completion on Wednesday as workers lifted the first piece of
its spire to the top of the skyscraper.
The 408-foot (124 meter) spire is divided into eighteen
pieces and will take about three months to install, according to
the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. The structure,
which will ultimately rise to 1,776 feet (541 meters), became
the tallest in New York City in April.
The piece of the spire was lifted to the top of the building
Wednesday morning, having arrived in the New York area in
November with eight others after a 1,500-nautical-mile journey
from Quebec. The steel pieces range in weight from about 5 tons
to more than 67 tons, according to the Port Authority.
The skyscraper, due to open in 2014, is part of the
redevelopment of the World Trade Center site in downtown
Manhattan, where nearly 3,000 people perished in the attacks of
Sept. 11, 2001. The site will include a memorial, a transit hub,
a performing arts center, and four office towers.
President Barack Obama in June toured One World Trade
Center, inscribing a beam with the words: "We remember, we
rebuild, we come back stronger!" followed by his signature.
