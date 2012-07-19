Kansas Senate passes bill to raise taxes, defying governor
CHICAGO, Feb 17 The Kansas Senate on Friday passed a bill to raise taxes to fill state budget holes, setting up a potential political showdown with Governor Sam Brownback.
July 19 New York City's business and income taxes may produce less revenue than expected in the budget year that began on July 1, creating a $150 million shortfall that could require the mayor to make more cuts to keep the budget balanced, a state monitor said on Thursday.
"Two consecutive quarters of Wall Street losses at the end of calendar year 2011 weighed heavily on business and income tax collections," the New York State Financial Control Board said in a report that predicted this trend may continue in fiscal 2013. (Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Xilinx Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2lTH5ug) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 17 A former Wall Street investment banker was sentenced to three years in prison on Friday after he was convicted of engaging in insider trading by repeatedly tipping his father off to unannounced healthcare mergers.