NEW YORK Nov 25 New York City has lowered its forecasted budget gaps through 2018 due to stronger collections, debt service savings, and reduced pension contributions, according to an updated financial plan on Tuesday.

The updated plan sees a $1.8 billion gap in financial year 2016, which begins on July 1 next year. That compares to a prediction of $2.6 billion in the adopted budget in June.

"Even as we advance key programs and initiatives, out-year gaps are well below historical averages and, in fact, are even smaller than in the adopted budget," New York City mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement.

The November plan sees a budget gap of $1.2 billion in 2017, compared with $1.9 billion forecast in June. The 2018 gap is now expected to be $1.8 billion compared with $3.1 billion earlier.

The city, whose $75 billion budget is bigger than all but a handful of states, often forecasts budget gaps in out years but is required to close those gaps when budgeting for the coming year. (Reporting by Edward Krudy)