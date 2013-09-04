Sept 4 In the Democratic primary race for New
York City comptroller, Manhattan Borough President Scott
Stringer has moved ahead of disgraced former New York Governor
Eliot Spitzer by just 2 percentage points in the latest poll
published on Wednesday.
Spitzer is trying to make his political comeback after being
forced to resign as governor in 2008 because of a prostitution
scandal. He had been far ahead in the race, but his lead eroded
and by the end of last month the two candidates were locked in a
dead heat.
On Wednesday, a new Quinnipiac University poll of likely
primary voters in next Tuesday's primary election found 47
percent were likely to favor Stringer, while 45 percent
preferring Spitzer.
For Spitzer, that's down from 46-46 on Aug. 29 and a 56-37
percent lead on Aug. 14.
"The Democratic primary for New York City comptroller is no
longer an Eliot Spitzer romp," said Maurice Carroll, director of
the university's polling institute, adding that the race was
still "too close to call."
He said support from black voters is keeping Spitzer in the
race for the city's top financial officer. The poll showed black
voters backing Spitzer 61-32 percent.
The poll's margin of error is 3.6 percentage points.
The Democratic primary election is scheduled for Sept. 10.
If no candidate gets at least 40 percent of the votes, a run-off
will be held on Sept. 24.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; editing by Andrew Hay)