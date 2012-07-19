July 19 New York City's unemployment rate rose
to 10 percent in June even as the city's private sector created
11,500 new jobs, the state Department of Labor said on Thursday.
The jobless rate was at 9.7 percent in May.
Wall Street, the bedrock of the city's economy, added 2,200
workers in June, boosting the sector's total employment to
173,000. The addition fits the usual pattern for June when New
York Stock Exchange member firms typically hire interns.
One year-ago, Wall Street employed 171,700 workers.
Public-sector employment, however, fell by 6,200 in June
from May.
The conflicting signals of an increase in the unemployment
rate and an increase in jobs probably reflected workers who
commute into the city for their jobs, said James Brown, a labor
market analyst with the state Department of Labor.
"It obviously suggests the city residents are not fully
participating in the job growth that's occurring in the city,"
Brown said.
"The city's over-the-year private sector growth rate -- 2.5
percent -- was above the state's, 1.9 percent, and the nation's
1.8 percent," Brown said in a statement.
In June 2011, the city's unemployment rate was 8.9 percent.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, New York City added 5,100
jobs in June, noted Barbara Byrne Denham, chief economist at
Eastern Consolidated, a real estate investment services firm.
She said the gain is significantly below gains of the last five
months and that May's jobs figure was revised down to just 7,700
new jobs, seasonally adjusted, from the original figure of
12,300 new jobs.
"The net effect of these updates is that the year-to-date
gain is now 62,500 jobs, just ahead of the year-to-date tally
reported last month, 62,400 jobs." she said in a statement.
"The gains in June are lower than in recent months but are
more in line with other anecdotal findings in the economy," she
added, citing "a slow Manhattan office leasing market, a decline
in national retail sales and a general uncertainty about the
global economy because of the ongoing European debt crisis."
New York state's unemployment also rose in June, to 8.9
percent from 8.6 May, and up from 8.2 percent one year ago.
The U.S. unemployment rate was 8.2 percent in June.
"The latest job statistics show that while New York has
regained all of the private sector jobs it lost during the
state's recession, the United States has only recouped 42
percent of its lost jobs," said Bohdan Wynnyk, deputy director
of the Division of Research and Statistics, for the Department
of Labor.
As economies improve, more people typically start looking
for work, which can drive the unemployment rate higher.
(Reporting By Joan Gralla; Editing by Leslie Adler)