Aug 3 Debt control laws enacted by New York
state in 2000 could hit a crunch point in fiscal 2014 when the
room left under the bond cap falls to $742 million from $1.5
billion in 2013, the latest update of state budget documents
shows.
The debt limit was created because New York's lawmakers
decided borrowing had gotten out of control, but they warded off
any immediate impact by slowly phasing in the measures.
The cap, which only applies to bonds issued after 2000, bars
debt from being used to pay for operating expenses. Other limits
set on the debt, which are slowly taking effect, include a cap
of 4 percent of personal income in the state, and a limit of 5
percent of all fund receipts for debt service.
In fiscal 2013, New York expects to issue $5.4 billion of
debt, an increase of 15 percent, or $696 million, from the year
before.
The state has a number of remedies if the room under the
debt cap declines more sharply than expected, including spending
as much as $500 million from the debt reduction reserve fund.
"We can delay capital spending, reduce capital spending, and
reduce debt issuance, but we don't anticipate having to do any
of those things because we have space," a spokesman for the
state Division of Budget said.
In fiscal 2013, New York will have $54.5 billion of
outstanding state-supported debt, which is the only kind of
bonds affected by the debt cap. This figure does not include
another $142 billion dollars of debt issued by public
authorities, which also finance capital projects.
The debt cap has been criticized as not strict enough
because it does not include the borrowing by these independent
authorities.
