May 12 Three Boston University students were
killed and five more were injured in New Zealand on Saturday
when a van they were traveling in swerved off the road outside
the vacation town of Taupo, the university said in a statement.
The accident occurred about 7:30 a.m. New Zealand time on
Saturday morning while the students were "on a weekend trip to
the countryside," the university said.
"This is a horrible tragedy. Our prayers go out to the
students and their families," said Boston University President
Robert Brown. "The university is mobilizing all of our resources
to help our students and families deal with this tragedy."
The university cited a New Zealand police spokesperson, who
said one of the two minivans the students were traveling in
drifted left onto gravel, over corrected, and rolled over.
The deceased students were identified as Daniela Lekhno,
Roch Jauberty, and Austin Brashears, according to the American
vice consul in Auckland, BU's statement said.
Another student, Margaret Theriault, was airlifted from the
crash site to a hospital in Taupo. Four other students - Stephen
Houseman, Alys McAlpine, Emily Melton, and Kathy Moldawer -
suffered less serious injuries, the statement said.
