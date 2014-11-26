BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
WASHINGTON Nov 26 The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday said it will require divestitures for the proposed merger of Nexstar Broadcasting Corp and Communications Corp of America (CCA) to go ahead, as a way to preserve competition in the Evansville, Indiana, broadcast television market.
Nexstar, Mission Broadcasting Inc., CCA and Silver Point Partners LP must sell their interest in WEVV-TV, a CBS and FOX affiliate in Evansville, the DOJ said.
The proposed Nexstar-CCA transaction is valued at about $270 million.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.