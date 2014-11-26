WASHINGTON Nov 26 The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday said it will require divestitures for the proposed merger of Nexstar Broadcasting Corp and Communications Corp of America (CCA) to go ahead, as a way to preserve competition in the Evansville, Indiana, broadcast television market.

Nexstar, Mission Broadcasting Inc., CCA and Silver Point Partners LP must sell their interest in WEVV-TV, a CBS and FOX affiliate in Evansville, the DOJ said.

The proposed Nexstar-CCA transaction is valued at about $270 million.

