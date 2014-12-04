Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Friday:
WASHINGTON Dec 4 U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Thursday approved the merger between television companies Nexstar Broadcasting Corp and Communications Corp of America (CCA) that received antitrust approval last month.
The FCC's approval completes the regulatory review of the merger, valued at about $270 million.
The Justice Department last week approved the transaction on condition that the combined company would sell an affiliate, WEVV-TV, in the Evansville, Indiana broadcast television market because otherwise, its market share in that city would increase from about 42 percent to 60 percent.
Nexstar said in early August that it was selling WEVV to Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville for $18.6 million.
Nexstar, headquartered in Texas, owns or operates 72 television stations in 18 states while CCA, based in Louisiana, owns or operates 25 stations in Indiana, Louisiana and Texas. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by David Gregorio)
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Friday:
SHANGHAI, March 17 Baidu Inc said on Friday it had led an investment round into green car start-up NextEV, as the Chinese search engine giant looks for new growth drivers and as competition heats up in the fast-growing electric vehicles market.
PRAGUE, March 17 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Cze