April 13 Police at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday arrested a National Football League player from the San Francisco 49ers for making a false bomb threat to screeners, officials said.

Aldon Smith, 24, had been randomly selected for a secondary screening at the airport by a Transportation Security Administration agent, airport police Sergeant Karla Ortiz said.

"The suspect then became belligerent and uncooperative with the process and with the TSA agent, making a comment indicating that he was in possession of a bomb before proceeding towards the gate area," Ortiz said in a statement.

When police talked to Smith at the gate he again became uncooperative and was taken into custody, Ortiz said. He was taken to the Los Angeles Police Department and booked on a charge of making a false report of a bomb threat, she said.

San Francisco general Manager Trent Baalke said the team was disappointed to learn of the incident involving Smith.

"As this is a pending legal matter and we are still gathering the pertinent facts, we will have no further comment," Baalke said in a statement. (Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Editing by David Bailey and Eric Walsh)