By Eric Kelsey and Mary Milliken
Sept 17 Two NFL teams succumbed to public
pressure and suspended two players enmeshed in domestic abuse
cases on Wednesday in the midst of intensifying criticism by
corporate sponsors and politicians of America's top sports
league.
Minnesota Vikings star running back Adrian Peterson and
Carolina Panthers defensive end Greg Hardy were both placed on
their team's "exempt list," putting them on paid leaves of
absence while the cases against them are resolved.
In announcing their actions, officials of both the Vikings
and the Panthers talked about the need "to get this right."
The two teams' decisions suggest a new tack by owners toward
the domestic violence scandal engulfing the 32-team NFL and its
commissioner, Roger Goodell.
A flurry of cases, most notably those of Peterson and Ray
Rice, the former Baltimore Ravens star who has also been
suspended indefinitely by the NFL, has raised questions about
the league's integrity and Goodell's leadership.
On Wednesday the level of criticism ratcheted up, with the
U.S. House of Representatives Democratic leader, Nancy Pelosi,
speaking up, and moves by two big corporate sponsors - TD
Ameritrade and Nike.
Zygi Wilf, who co-owns the Vikings with his brother, Mark,
said that they had "made a mistake and we needed to get this
right," after they had reactivated Peterson on Monday following
his indictment last week on charges of beating his 4-year-old
son with a branch.
For the Panthers, general manager Dave Gettleman said the
team was disappointed in Hardy's behavior. "We have to get this
right. He has to get this right," Gettleman said.
Hardy, who was convicted in July of domestic violence, has
appealed the verdict. He has a trial date in November.
The moves came a day after the NFL was chastised by one of
its top sponsors, brewer Anheuser-Busch. But no sponsor has gone
so far as to cut its multimillion-dollar ties with the NFL.
Brokerage firm TD Ameritrade, which began a
three-year affiliation with the NFL this month, on Wednesday
said "it was very much considering its future" as a sponsor.
"We want to see (the NFL) learn from its mistakes and work
quickly to improve a culture that values inclusion, safety and
respect for its employees, their families and others," TD
Ameritrade spokeswoman Kim Hillyer said in an email.
Nike Inc, known for its steadfast support for its
athletes even in troubled times, said it had suspended its
contract with Peterson, one of the league's most marketable
players.
POLITICIANS JOIN FRAY
The 29-year-old Peterson, the Vikings' best player, has been
accused of reckless or negligent injury to a child, stemming
from a whipping incident that allegedly left bruises and wounds
on his son.
The NFL called his suspension "a good decision."
Goodell has the sole authority to place a player on the
exempt list under what the league policy calls "unusual
circumstances."
The Vikings will continue to pay the running back his full
$11.75 million salary for this season. Team general manager Rick
Spielman declined to say whether Peterson would play again this
season. If Peterson's case goes to trial it would likely begin
in 2015.
Mark Wilf said the franchise did not suspend Peterson in a
bow to pressure from team sponsors. Minnesota-based hotel chain
Radisson suspended a sponsorship deal with the Vikings on
Monday.
The team also came under withering criticism from Minnesota
Governor Mark Dayton, who said on Tuesday that Peterson was a
"public embarrassment" to the team and state and should be
suspended.
Goodell and the league are struggling to make amends for his
initial lenient punishment of Rice, who punched his
then-fiancee, now his wife, in February, striking her
unconscious.
Although Goodell has announced stricter penalties for
domestic violence offenders, that has done little to stem the
tidal wave of public criticism following the release of
surveillance video last week that showed Rice's punch, which the
league said it had never seen.
On Wednesday in Washington, top U.S. House Democrat Pelosi
said Congress could get involved because the league, which takes
in $9 billion in annual revenue, has an anti-trust exemption.
"I think Congress always has a role, but again if you're
talking about anti-trust privileges and the rest of that, that
certainly is a big issue and it cannot be done except by the
Congress," Pelosi said at her weekly news conference in the
Capitol, after being peppered with NFL questions.
Goodell has since apologized for the handling of the Rice
case. The Pro Bowl running back on Tuesday appealed his
indefinite suspension, which came after the video's publication.
With Rice, Peterson and Hardy all suspended, one player
accused of domestic violence still remains eligible, San
Francisco 49ers' Ray McDonald.
Pelosi, an avid 49ers fan, said McDonald should not have
taken the field last week.
