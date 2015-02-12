WASHINGTON Feb 12 A record 63.9 million
vehicles were recalled in the United States last year, the U.S.
auto safety regulator said on Thursday, led by high-profile
recalls of General Motors Co ignition switches and Takata Corp
air bags.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said more
than twice as many vehicles were recalled in 2014 than the
previous record of 30.8 million in 2004.
GM's recall of 2.6 million cars beginning in February 2014
to replace faulty ignition switches put the company under a
harsh spotlight and may have prompted other automakers to be
more vigilant about recalls.
Several investigations of GM, including the company's
own, concluded the automaker should have recalled the cars years
before. At least 52 people have died in accidents after the
ignition switch unexpectedly turned off the engine, disabling
the air bags, power steering and power brakes.
Millions of vehicles were recalled last year because air
bags made by Japanese supplier Takata can explode with
too much force, spraying metal fragments inside the car. The air
bags have been linked to five deaths in the United States, all
in cars made by Honda Motor Co Ltd.
NHTSA itself has come under fire from members of Congress
and safety advocates who say the agency has failed to spot auto
defects and not done enough to crack down on automakers.
President Barack Obama, in his 2016 budget, asked Congress
to boost NHTSA funding by 9 percent to $908 million, with much
of the increase going towards hiring more investigators and
developing better data mining tools to uncover defects.
Obama has also asked to increase the maximum fine NHTSA can
impose on automakers to $300 million from the current $35
million.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)