March 25 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
warned on Monday that it could lower its BBB-plus credit rating
on Niagara Falls, N.Y.'s general obligation bonds because the
city may run out of money as early as July.
S&P analyst Hilary Sutton said the agency's action is "based
on information provided by the city that shows a weak liquidity
position, which we view as a significant credit risk given
upcoming debt service payments."
The city of 50,000 sits on the U.S. border with Canada. More
than a fifth of its population lives in poverty.
Based on projections from city officials, Niagara Falls
could go cash negative between July and September - just as a
$1.3 million debt service payment is due.
The city is supposed to pay another $1.3 million debt
service payment in November and a $1.6 million payment in
December, S&P said.
On March 14, Fitch Ratings cut its rating on Niagara Falls'
general obligation bonds to BBB from A, and placed the city on
rating watch negative, citing potential cash flow concerns.
Part of the city's funds are entangled in a dispute about
gambling revenues between New York State and the Seneca Nation,
which operates a casino in the city.
Mayor Paul Dyster proposed a fiscal 2013 "disaster budget"
that included tax hikes and layoffs, but the city council
rejected it, S&P noted.
Local officials have some options. Arbitration over casino
money could conclude in their favor and provide needed funds by
midyear.
Officials also could declare a deficit and slash the budget,
but that "requires a willingness to make budget cuts that has
not been demonstrated in recent years and that it would need to
be done well in advance of the debt service payments to generate
the necessary savings," S&P said.