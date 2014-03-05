WASHINGTON, March 5 The United States has frozen
more than $458 million that former Nigerian leader Sani Abacha
and his conspirators obtained through corruption and hid in bank
accounts around the world, the U.S. Justice Department said on
Wednesday.
About $313 million were restrained in bank accounts in the
Bailiwick of Jersey and $145 million were restrained in bank
accounts in France, the department said in a statement.
Abacha died in 1998 at age 54. Nigeria has for years been
fighting to recover his money, but companies linked to the
Abacha family have gone to court to prevent repatriation.
