By Phil Stewart
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 11 'Nigeria's envoy to
Washington criticized U.S. support in the battle against Boko
Haram militants as insufficient, including failure to share
enough intelligence and sell needed weaponry to fight the
Islamist group.
Ambassador Ade Adefuye, in remarks posted on the Nigerian
Embassy's website on Tuesday, appealed for greater backing from
Washington and rejected claims of human rights abuses that have
limited some U.S. military assistance.
"Our people are not very happy with the content of America's
support in the struggle against Boko Harm," Adefuye said in an
address (bit.ly/1GMNtVU).
"There is no use giving us the type of support that enables
us to deliver light jabs to the terrorists when what we need to
give them is the killer punch."
Asked about the remarks, an Obama administration official
said Washington remained committed to helping Nigeria address
its extremist threat and supported its efforts free Boko Haram's
kidnap victims.
Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, who faces an election
in February, has come under sharpening public criticism for his
government's apparent inability to check Boko Haram's five-year
insurgency, which has ravaged the poor northeast corner of
Africa's biggest economy.
His government's announcement of a ceasefire last month
failed to stop almost daily attacks, which this year have
included the mid-April abduction by Boko Haram of more than 200
schoolgirls from a northeastern town.
"The people of Nigeria are increasingly frustrated by not
only the failure to rescue the kidnapped schoolgirls but the
failure to stop what has become an increasingly effective
insurgent offensive," said J. Peter Pham, director of the Africa
Center at the Atlantic Council think tank.
The United States ramped up its support for Nigeria in the
wake the abduction of the schoolgirls, including high-tempo
surveillance flights and efforts to bolster intelligence
sharing. It later acknowledged a reduction in flights.
The Nigerian envoy disputed U.S. government claims that it
had addressed problems with intelligence sharing. He also
criticized a U.S. refusal to sell weaponry "that would have
brought down the terrorists within a short time."
He said Boko Haram fighters in stolen military uniforms were
to blame for abuses attributed to Nigeria's armed forces.
The U.S. official suggested any solution in Nigeria could
not be a solely military one, instead requiring a comprehensive
approach encompassing human rights and the needs of victimized
communities.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)