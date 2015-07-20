By Julia Edwards
| WASHINGTON, July 20
WASHINGTON, July 20 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Monday offered strong support for Nigeria's new president,
Muhammadu Buhari, saying he had a "clear agenda" for defeating
the militant Islamist group Boko Haram and was working to root
out corruption.
Speaking as he greeted Buhari on his first visit to the
White House since his election in March, Obama said the two
leaders would discuss ways to cooperate against the group, which
has wreaked havoc in parts of the West African country.
Obama told reporters in the Oval Office that Buhari has
integrity and "a very clear agenda in defeating Boko Haram
extremists of all sorts inside his country."
Boko Haram has carried out multiple attacks in northern
Nigeria, most notably the April 2014 kidnapping of 276 Nigerian
school girls who are still missing.
The specific tactics Buhari will use against the group are
still unknown, say experts who study the region.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the United States
could offer intelligence to help the Nigerian efforts as well as
support for communities hurt by the group.
Buhari's election was the first democratic power transition
in decades, which Obama called "an affirmation to Nigeria's
commitment to democracy," and the visit is meant to usher in a
new chapter in relations between the two countries.
U.S. cooperation with Buhari's predecessor, Goodluck
Jonathan, had virtually ground to a halt over issues including
his refusal to investigate corruption and human rights abuses by
the Nigerian military.
Buhari's move on July 13 to fire military chiefs appointed
by Jonathan clears the way for more military cooperation, U.S.
officials say.
Since Buhari's election, Washington has committed $5 million
in new support for a multi-national task force set up to fight
Boko Haram. Obama did not signal whether he might send U.S.
troops to help train Nigerian forces.
The United States is also looking to improve its economic
ties with Nigeria, Africa's biggest oil producer, especially as
relations with two of Africa's other big powers, Egypt and South
Africa, have cooled.
Obama called Nigeria one of the most important countries on
the African continent and in the world and he commended Buhari's
work in rooting out corruption that he said had held back
Nigeria's economic growth.
Buhari was also expected to meet with U.S. Attorney General
Loretta Lynch later on Monday to discuss countering violent
extremism.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by
Tom Brown)