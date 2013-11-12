(Adds quotes, details, background)
ABUJA Nov 12 Two Americans who were kidnapped
from their ship by pirates off the coast of Nigeria last month
have been released, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.
The captain and chief engineer were taken on Oct. 23 when
gunmen attacked the U.S.-flagged C-Retriever, a 222-foot (67
metre) vessel owned by U.S. marine transport group Edison
Chouest Offshore.
"We welcome the release of the two U.S. citizens who were
kidnapped from the M/V C-Retriever. For privacy reasons, we will
not provide any additional information," a State Department
official said in a statement.
Pirate attacks off Nigeria's coast have jumped by a third
this year as ships passing through West Africa's Gulf of Guinea,
a major commodities route, have come under threat from gangs
wanting to snatch cargoes and crews.
The White House said last month it was increasingly
concerned about the rise in piracy off West Africa.
Unlike the waters off Somalia on the east coast of Africa,
through which ships now speed with armed guards on board, many
vessels have to anchor to do business off West African countries
with little protection.
This makes them targets for criminals and raises insurance
costs. Kidnapped sailors and oil workers taken in Nigerian
waters are usually released after a ransom is paid.
"It is the policy of the United States not to pay ransom or
encourage the payment of ransom money," the State Department
statement said.
