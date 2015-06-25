(Adds additional information about visit)

WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. President Barack Obama will host Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari at the White House on July 20 to discuss fighting the Boko Haram militant group, among other issues, the White House said on Thursday.

"The visit will underscore the United States' ... commitment to strengthening and expanding our partnership with Nigeria's new government," the White House said in a statement.

During the visit, Obama will discuss "a holistic, regional approach to combating Boko Haram" with President Buhari, who has led Africa's biggest economy and most populous country since being elected in March.

During the visit, advancing economic and political reforms in Nigeria will also be discussed between senior government advisers from both countries, the White House said.

Obama and other leaders met with Buhari at the G7 summit earlier this month to discuss efforts at combating Islamist militants.

U.S. officials have also said the United States could send more advisers to Nigeria to train its military, and it could help boost the nation's economy through more investment in its oil and gas sector. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Susan Heavey)