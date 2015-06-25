(Adds additional information about visit)
WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. President Barack Obama
will host Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari at the White House
on July 20 to discuss fighting the Boko Haram militant group,
among other issues, the White House said on Thursday.
"The visit will underscore the United States' ... commitment
to strengthening and expanding our partnership with Nigeria's
new government," the White House said in a statement.
During the visit, Obama will discuss "a holistic, regional
approach to combating Boko Haram" with President Buhari, who has
led Africa's biggest economy and most populous country since
being elected in March.
During the visit, advancing economic and political reforms
in Nigeria will also be discussed between senior government
advisers from both countries, the White House said.
Obama and other leaders met with Buhari at the G7 summit
earlier this month to discuss efforts at combating Islamist
militants.
U.S. officials have also said the United States could send
more advisers to Nigeria to train its military, and it could
help boost the nation's economy through more investment in its
oil and gas sector.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by
Susan Heavey)