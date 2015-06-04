(Adds details of investigators report, paragraphs 9-11)
By Bill Berkrot
June 4 The National Institutes of Health said on
Thursday it had suspended operations of a facility that makes
products used for clinical research after the discovery of
fungal contamination in two vials of albumin.
Vials made from the same batch of albumin had been
administered to six patients, though it is not known if those
were also contaminated, the agency said. The six patients are
being monitored and no signs of infection or illness have
emerged.
Inspectors from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
identified operational failures at the facility, including
inadequate employee training and quality control.
The albumin was being used for the administration of the
drug interleukin in clinical trials.
"The fact that patients may have been put in harm's way
because of a failure to follow standard operating procedures in
the NIH Clinical Center's Pharmaceutical Development Section is
deeply troubling," NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins said in a
statement, calling the situation "distressing and unacceptable."
The NIH said it will have to take several corrective
actions, including appointing an external group of experts in
microbiology and sterile manufacturing practices to review all
standard operating procedures, policies, staffing and training.
An interim corrective action plan will be provided to the
FDA by June 19, the NIH said.
The problem at the NIH comes on the heels of a U.S. military
laboratory inadvertently shipping samples of live anthrax to 51
laboratories in 17 states and three foreign countries, and cases
last year in which the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) mishandled samples of anthrax and bird flu.
It also echoes a 2012 episode in which thousands of doses of
steroids intended for spinal injections and produced by the New
England Compounding Center were found to be contaminated with
fungal matter. The tainted injections caused fungal infections,
including meningitis, in 751 patients and killed 64, according
to CDC.
According to the report of the FDA inspectors, some NIH
workers failed to wear protective clothing intended to keep drug
samples sterile. One had "an exposed wrist from a gap between
their gloves and gown" as well as "exposed facial hair."
Equipment meant to keep contaminants out of the area where
workers processed drugs was "deficient," the inspector found.
For instance, no filter or screen covers a vent that connects
the cleanroom to the roof 14 floors above.
