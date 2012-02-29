VIENNA Feb 29 The U.N. nuclear watchdog
stands ready to return to North Korea, its chief said, after the
reclusive state agreed to stop nuclear tests and enrichment and
let inspectors visit its Yongbyon nuclear complex to verify the
moratorium has been enforced.
"As I have said before, the agency has an essential role to
play in verifying (North Korea's) nuclear programme," Director
General Yukiya Amano of the U.N. International Atomic Energy
Agency said in a statement.
"Pending further details, we stand ready to return to
Yongbyon to undertake monitoring activities upon request and
with the agreement of the agency's Board of Governors," he said,
referring to the 35-nation body that meets next week.
He called the U.S. statement about its recent talks with
North Korea "an important step forward."
