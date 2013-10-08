CHICAGO Oct 7 The kind of basic science that
helped Randy Schekman win the coveted Nobel medicine prize might
never have been funded if he had applied today.
Schekman, along with two other U.S.-based winners of the 2013
medicine prize, Thomas Suedhof and James Rothman, slammed recent
spending cuts at the National Institutes of Health, the biggest
funder of scientific research in the world. The budget curbs
were undermining the chances of breakthroughs and the next
generation of basic research, they said.
The three scientists, who won the Nobel for research on how
cells swap proteins, have all received NIH funding at some time
during their careers.
Across-the-board federal budget cuts, known as
sequestration, which started in March, required the NIH to cut 5
percent or $1.55 billion of its 2013 budget. The cuts come on
top of years of reductions in federal spending on research at
the NIH.
The cuts automatically went into effect after the White
House and Republican-controlled House of Representatives failed
to agree to a deficit reduction blueprint.
The "federal paralysis is frankly imperiling our biomedical
enterprise", said Schekman of the University of California,
Berkeley.
More than 80 percent of the NIH's budget goes to more than
300,000 research personnel at more than 2,500 universities and
research institutions throughout the United States, according to
the agency's website.
Schekman's contribution towards the Nobel started with lowly
baker's yeast which he used as a simplified model to pick apart
the basic genes and molecular pathways cells use to share
proteins with other cells.
It is a process that is fundamental not only to yeast but
also the human brain, and it could only have been discovered
through basic research, the type that illuminates the basic
mechanics of nature and forms the foundation for future
discoveries.
FROM YEAST, GREAT THINGS
At a press conference in New Haven, Connecticut, Nobel
winner Rothman also criticized NIH spending cuts and said he
probably would not have started his research had NIH funding not
been available.
He said over the past few years, NIH funding, which "has
made America the great engine of biomedical discovery" and
fueled the U.S. biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, had
fallen significantly, when accounting for inflation.
University research made possible by federal grants has long
been a major driver of scientific advancement, spurring
innovations from cancer treatments to the seeds of technology
companies like Google.
The three scientists also expressed concern at the agency's
focus on research that can be quickly transferred into medical
discoveries rather than "basic science".
In 2011 the NIH set up the National Center for Advancing
Translational Sciences as a way to speed the translation of
medical advances into new therapies for patients.
"Many of my colleagues, particularly young colleagues, feel
they have to work on medically relevant things. For example,
yeast, which I continue to view as a valuable model organism, is
less popular now simply because people feel they can't get NIH
funding to work on yeast," said Schekman.
It was not immediately possible to seek reaction from the NIH
to the scientists' comments. It is one of the agencies hard hit
by a partial U.S. government shutdown over a budget
disagreement.
Scarce funds have forced a focus on "translational science"
- research that can be quickly "translated" into medical
applications.
Suedhof said the public in the United States "justifiably
feels so much money has been spent that it's time to actually
get something out of it."
But, particularly in brain science, there is still much to
learn as has been the experience of many drug companies that
have attempted to test treatments for diseases such as
Alzheimer's.
"In my view, we don't have anything to 'translate' because
we just don't understand the fundamental diseases of the brain,
like schizophrenia, like autism, like Alzheimer's. It's just as
simple as that."