WASHINGTON May 13 Five Nordic countries and the United States on Friday called on Russia to ensure its military maneuvers are in compliance with international obligations, in a joint statement during a summit at the White House.

The leaders of Denmark and Norway also said in the statement they are prepared to join the United States in contributing to an "enhanced allied forward presence" with NATO ahead of the organization's summit this summer in Warsaw.

