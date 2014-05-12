WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. May 12 North Carolina U.S. congressional candidate Keith Crisco, who battled "American Idol" runner-up Clay Aiken in a May 6 Democratic primary race that was too close to call, has died, the state elections board said on Monday.

Crisco, 71, died on Monday after a fall at his home, according to the Courier-Tribune in Asheboro. His campaign could not be reached immediately for comment.

