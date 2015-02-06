By Ernest Scheyder
| WILLISTON, N.D.
WILLISTON, N.D. Feb 6 Even as plunging crude
oil prices fuel anxiety in North Dakota, small business owners
in the No. 2 U.S. oil producing state say they are confident
that demand for their products and services will remain strong
enough to keep things humming.
North Dakota's oil patch has been one of the faster-growing
U.S. regions. Small businesses employ three-fifths of the
state's private workforce, about 195,000 people, with food
service and construction among the larger employers, according
to data from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
While big oil companies grab the most headlines out of the
state, much of the local economy still relies on hotel owners,
plumbers, contractors and other small businesses, said Mike
Gallagher, manager of the SBA's North Dakota district.
"There's a note of caution right now around oil prices, but
many know the trends: things go down and things go up,"
Gallagher said. "I haven't found anyone that's alarmed."
New coffee shops, restaurants and health food stores have
recently opened or are set to open in Williston, capital of the
state's oil boom. Roughly 78 percent of North Dakota's small
businesses that opened in 2013 were still around in 2014, SBA
data show.
"Even if oil prices continue to fall, I think people will
still treat themselves to a good cup of coffee," said Louise
Skaare, manager of Lantern Coffee Company, a niche affair
opening Friday with a menu anchored by ristretto and cortado.
At first blush, organic food store Fresh Palate appears out
of place in hard-scrabble Williston, selling gluten-free
biscotti, dairy-free pepper jack cheese and organic baby powder
suffused with probiotics.
"We saw a need for this type of store here," said co-owner
Lacey Dixon, a Williston native who opened Fresh Palate in
December. "So I'm not nervous at all about the oil price."
To be sure, the new businesses open during a difficult time
for a region so linked to oil, with crude prices down
about 50 percent since June. Layoffs are happening at companies
both large and small, though more than 2,000 jobs are still
waiting to be filled.
The number of job openings shows the labor market remains
tight. Skaare plans to close Lantern Coffee at 5:30 p.m. each
day because she cannot find enough staff.
Culvers, a privately held restaurant chain that competes
with McDonald's, held a job fair last month to find 100
employees. It still has jobs to fill before opening later this
month.
"This oil price dip is going to have an impact, but it'll
just be short term," said Rob Woodling, who is franchising the
restaurant with his wife, Casandra. "Williston has developed
enough of an infrastructure to support itself."
Qdoba, a Mexican chain owned by Jack in the Box Inc
, is looking for workers ahead of an early March
opening. Red Wing Shoe Co, the privately held work boot
manufacturer, is looking for a manager for a new Williston
store.
"I'm not worried about oil prices at all," said Chris Duell,
a Little Caesars franchisee who plans to open by April if his
contractor can get enough staff to finish renovations. "Pizza
sells, no matter what."
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade and David
Gregorio)