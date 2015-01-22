(Adds details from scene of spill, state comment, stock moves.)
By Ernest Scheyder
WILLISTON, N.D. Jan 22 Almost 3 million gallons
of potentially toxic saltwater leaked from a western North
Dakota pipeline into a creek that feeds the Missouri River, the
largest spill of its kind in the state's history.
The leak, from a four-inch saltwater pipeline operated by
Summit Midstream Partners LP approximately 15 miles
north of Williston, occurred earlier this month and was reported
to state officials on Jan. 7. It's not clear what caused the
leak and an investigation is underway, a Summit spokesman said.
Saltwater spills are not uncommon in the oil patch, though
the size of the Summit leak has caught many by surprise. While
the spill was first reported publicly on Jan. 8, a statement
late Wednesday from the Department of Health was the first to
disclose the spill's volume.
The impact of spill on the local environment and the length
of time needed for a cleanup is being assessed, officials said,
though mop-up operations from other smaller accidents have taken
years.
"Our goal is: you make the mess, you clean it up," said Dave
Glatt, spokesman for the North Dakota Department of Health.
Saltwater is a byproduct of the hydraulic fracturing
process, or fracking. The water has a much higher concentration
of brine than regular saltwater, and can contain petroleum and
metal filings picked up during the fracking process.
Typically it is filtered and re-injected back into the earth
after oil is extracted, though pipelines or trucks are required
to transport it to injection sites.
The leak does not pose a threat to drinking water supplies,
the North Dakota Department of Health said in a statement
released on Wednesday. Summit said it does not believe wildlife
was affected.
Several boom barriers had been placed in Blacktail Creek
downstream from the broken pipe, according to a Reuters reporter
who visited the area on Thursday. Parts of the creek were laced
with a copper-colored sediment that did not resemble typical
North Dakota soil, the reporter said.
Remediation officials would not allow access to the site of
the damaged pipe, which was a few hundred yards away from a
small Lutheran church.
It is by far the largest saltwater spill ever in North
Dakota, eclipsing a leak of about 1 million gallons last July
from a Crestwood Midstream Partners pipeline into Lake
Sakakawea.
The saltwater from the Summit line leaked into a creek that
passes by Williston, considered the capital of the state's oil
boom, and flows into the Missouri River.
Williston's drinking water comes from the Missouri River,
though the city's water department has the ability to turn off
collection valves until any harmful material washes downstream.
The state's Department of Health said it is monitoring
cleanup efforts, and the state's Department of Mineral Resources
is inspecting Summit's entire pipeline network, officials said.
Summit has hired Stantec Inc to clean up the spill.
About 2 million gallons of water have been pulled so far from
one of the affected creeks, though it was not immediately clear
if that amount was all saltwater or normal water flow.
Remediation will be difficult given that much of the
affected area is covered by ice.
"We will continue to work tirelessly to see that the cleanup
is completed," Rene Casadaban, Summit's operating chief, said in
a statement.
It's not clear when the line will re-open, though much of
Summit's business involves natural gas transport, meaning
day-to-day operations should largely be unaffected.
Shares of Summit closed down 6 cents to $33.97 per share on
Thursday. In the past three months the stock has lost 29 percent
of its value, part of a broader sell-off in the energy industry
amidst low oil and natural gas prices.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Leslie Adler and Alan
Crosby)