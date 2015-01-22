Jan 22 Summit Midstream Partners LP
said on Thursday that it is unclear when a damaged saltwater
line in North Dakota will resume normal operations.
The leak at the 4-inch line was first reported to state
officials on Jan. 7. On Wednesday state officials released the
size of the spill, which at nearly 3 million gallons is the
largest spill of its kind in the state's history.
It was not immediately clear what the daily capacity of the
line had been prior to the accident.
Summit is fully cooperating with state officials and trying
to determine the cause of the accident before repairing the
saltwater line and resuming normal operations, spokesman
Jonathan Morgan said.
Much of Summit's network in North Dakota transports natural
gas, so the line's shutdown is unlikely to damage the company's
day-to-day operations.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Alden Bentley)