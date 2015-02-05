By Ernest Scheyder
| WILLISTON, N.D.
WILLISTON, N.D. Feb 5 Tumbling crude oil prices
have started the clock ticking on a potential $5.3
billion, two-year tax break for North Dakota's oil producers.
The countdown, which started this week, holds the promise of
a silver lining of sorts for oil producers and their contractors
in the No. 2 oil-producing U.S. state, many of whom have
struggled with a roughly 50 percent drop in oil prices since
last June.
North Dakota officials designed the tax waiver in 1987 to
encourage drilling. Here's how it works: North Dakota waives its
6.5 percent oil extraction tax if the monthly price of benchmark
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude at the Cushing, Oklahoma,
transport hub falls below $52.59 per barrel for five consecutive
months.
For January 2015, the average price was $47.98 per barrel.
"Since January prices were well below the required price for
the large trigger, we are now in our first month," said Ryan
Rauschenberger, North Dakota's tax commissioner.
The average monthly price has to be below the $52.59 level
for each of the next four months. If it's off even one month,
the clock resets. The tax returns if the average price exceeds
that level for a subsequent five consecutive months.
Rauschenberger estimates North Dakota will take in $2.9
billion in oil taxes in the next two years without the oil
extraction tax. With the tax, the projection is $8.2 billion.
Oil prices have been especially volatile the past week, so
forecasting February's average seems difficult.
The state imposes a separate 5 percent gross production tax
as a type of property tax on each barrel, no matter what.
Any tax break would be an "important incentive" for the oil
industry, officials from the North Dakota Petroleum Council, an
industry trade group, have said.
A mild incentive just took effect this week for new wells.
The state will cut the oil extraction tax rate to 2 percent from
6.5 percent on the first 75,000 barrels of oil produced (or oil
worth up to $4.5 million) on wells drilled between now and June,
or until the oil price hits $72.50 per barrel.
This short-term cut was designed to occur more frequently
and offer a milder incentive than the larger, longer-lasting
cut, state officials said.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Peter Galloway)