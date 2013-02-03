By Jim Brumm
| WILMINGTON, N.C.
WILMINGTON, N.C. Feb 2 A freight train carrying
a hazardous ammonia product derailed in North Carolina on
Saturday, causing authorities to evacuate several hundred people
in the rural community of Bladenboro in the southeastern part of
the state.
Bladen County Sheriff's Department Captain Rodney Hester
said 300 to 400 residents and employees of local businesses were
evacuated due to the afternoon derailment of nine tank cars in a
105-car, CSX Corp train headed to Wilmington, North
Carolina.
Bladen County Emergency Services Director Bradley Kinlaw
said no injuries had been reported, but advised people to stay
away from downtown Bladenboro, a town of about 1,750 residents
about 50 miles (80 miles) northwest of Wilmington.
The cars that derailed were not leaking and CSX specialists
were on the scene, officials said. Local television reported
late on Saturday that the all-clear had been given for people to
return to their homes, but that could not immediately be
confirmed.
CSX officials said four of the derailed cars were carrying
what were considered to be hazardous materials, according to
Wilmington-based television station WECT, an NBC affiliate. One
car had anhydrous ammonia, which is a fertilizer, the station
reported.
Three others were empty, but a CSX official told the station
that since the cars once carried flammable liquid, they were
still considered to be hazardous.
Representatives for CSX did not immediately return calls.