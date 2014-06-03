By Emily Harris
| CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 3
CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 3 The former Charlotte
mayor pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a federal public corruption
charge that brought his arrest and resignation after a brief
stint as the elected leader of North Carolina's largest city.
Patrick Cannon, who served on the Charlotte City Council
before being elected mayor in November, admitted to accepting at
least $50,000 in bribes in exchange for using his official
positions to help people seeking to do business in the city.
Two of those businessmen were federal agents posing as real
estate developers and investors. A sting that began in August
2010 led to Cannon's arrest in March on charges that he accepted
cash, paid travel to Las Vegas and use of a luxury apartment
from the undercover agents.
A court document unsealed on Monday also accused Cannon of
taking bribes from the owner of an adult entertainment club and
using his influence to help the business stay open despite being
in the path of the city's new light-rail line.
Cannon was not immediately sentenced but could face up to 20
years in prison and a $250,000 fine for one count of honest
services wire fraud.
He has agreed to pay full restitution and help in the
federal investigation, attorneys said.
The former mayor, who resigned when he was arrested, asked
for forgiveness in a statement he read to reporters outside the
federal courthouse in Charlotte.
"Much has been given to me in the way of the public's
trust," Cannon said. "I regret having acted in ways that broke
that trust. For that, I am deeply sorry."
(Reporting by Emily Harris; Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing
by Doina Chiacu)