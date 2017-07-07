July 6 U.S. authorities have tried to seize
millions of dollars associated with several companies that deal
with North Korea, including the country's military, from eight
large international banks, according to court filings made
public on Thursday.
The effort was revealed two days after North Korea tested a
long-range missile capable of reaching Alaska, ratcheting up
tensions with the United States and adding to worries about
North Korea leader Kim Jong-un's nuclear weapons plans.
Thursday's filings show that Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the
federal court in Washington, D.C. on May 22 granted U.S.
prosecutors' applications for "damming" seizure warrants against
Bank of America Corp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp
, Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC
Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Standard
Chartered Plc and Wells Fargo & Co.
Prosecutors believe the banks have processed more than $700
million of "prohibited" transactions on behalf of entities tied
to North Korea since 2009, including the period after Donald
Trump was elected U.S. president, the filings show.
Some of the transactions were processed for Dandong Zhicheng
Metallic Material Co and four affiliated "front" companies that
prosecutors said tried to evade sanctions through transactions
that would benefit North Korean entities, "including the North
Korea military and North Korea weapons programs," according to
the filings.
The filings did not say any of the banks knowingly violated
sanctions against North Korea.
In her decision, Howell authorized warrants requiring the
eight banks to accept incoming transactions but not allow
outgoing transactions involving the five companies for 14 days,
and thereafter to seize what they collected.
Howell, an appointee of President Barack Obama, overruled a
federal magistrate judge's May 2 refusal to authorize the
warrants, saying prosecutors had probable cause to obtain them.
She cited a government affidavit describing in "80 pages of
detail" how the five companies conduct transactions "designed to
conceal the true origin and destination" of funds being wired,
"consistent with generalized patterns of North Korean money
laundering" identified by multiple sources, including two North
Korean defectors.
Dandong and the alleged front companies were not the named
defendants in the court papers made public.
Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo
declined to comment. The other banks had no immediate comment or
did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)