By Arshad Mohammed and David Brunnstrom
WASHINGTON, July 7 The administration of
President Barack Obama is asking other nations to cut the
employment of North Korean workers as a way to reduce
Pyongyang's access to foreign currency, a U.S. official said on
Thursday.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, spoke a
day after the United States sanctioned North Korean leader Kim
Jong Un for the first time, citing "notorious abuses of human
rights" in a move that infuriated the nuclear-armed country.
The effort aims to increase economic pressure on the North,
which angered the United States this year by conducting its
fourth nuclear test and by carrying out a rocket launch that
Washington said used banned ballistic missile technology.
U.S. efforts to revive talks with North Korea on its nuclear
program, seen as a threat to U.S. allies Japan and South Korea,
have failed to gain traction, prompting U.S. officials to look
at additional sanctions to influence its behavior.
The U.S. official declined to name the countries approached
about reducing their use of North Korean labor, though he said
they did not yet include China and Russia, believed to be among
the prime destinations for North Korean workers. It was not
clear when the request was made.
The United States said in April it was working to cut off
revenue streams to North Korea by targeting remittances from its
overseas workers.
China and Russia generally oppose sanctions that do not have
U.N. Security Council backing and Beijing especially fears steps
that could destabilize its impoverished neighbor.
Asked if the United States was asking other nations to
reduce the employment of North Koreans, a U.S. State Department
spokeswoman noted that an executive order that Obama signed on
March 16 provided tools under which Washington could target such
labor.
"The (executive order) includes the authority to target
North Korea's exportation of labor in order to provide Treasury
the flexibility to impose sanctions and ratchet up pressure as
needed. At this time, we are closely studying the issue," said
Gabrielle Price, spokeswoman for the State Department's Bureau
of East Asian and Pacific Affairs.
A U.N. report last year estimated over 50,000 North Koreans
were working abroad, earning the state $1.2 billion to $2.3
billion annually, although some experts question these figures.
Aside from China and Russia, many are believed to be working
in African countries and on construction sites in the Middle
East, including in Qatar which is preparing to host the 2022
World Cup.
The North Korean government captures the bulk of the foreign
exchange earned by its workers abroad, analysts say, but they
are allowed to send some back to their families.
The Obama administration carefully weighed its request
because of the potential effect on ordinary North Koreans.
"We're talking to them not about termination but about a
ramp down," said the U.S. official.
The official said one can make an argument that North Korean
workers abroad are treated as "slave laborers" but added that
their working conditions abroad might be better than at home.
BURNISHING LEGACY?
North Korea on Thursday reacted angrily to what it described
as the United States' "declaration of war" by blacklisting Kim
Jong Un for rights abuses, calling the move a "hideous crime,"
according to the official KCNA news agency.
U.S. officials said they acted in part because of a looming
congressional deadline to report on human rights in North Korea.
However, one State Department official described it as in
large part an effort by the Obama administration to counter
charges that it has been weak on other human rights fronts,
including Saudi Arabia, China, Bahrain, Vietnam, and Iraq.
This official said the move was not expected to have any
effect on the regime's behavior and was largely "a legacy move"
by the Obama White House.
U.S. officials acknowledged that the immediate practical
effect of Wednesday's move was likely to be small because North
Korean officials such as Kim and the 10 others sanctioned are
not believed to have significant assets in the United States.
Peter Harrell, a former State Department sanctions official,
said that the drumbeat of sanctions over the past year had
likely already driven away any North Korean government money in
Western banks.
But he said the sanctions against Kim could help to scare
away banks in China or elsewhere that still may handle North
Korean transactions. "It does shape business decision-making,"
he said.
Analysts said North Korea's angry response to the sanctions
could preclude future negotiations on the nuclear issue.
However, John Sifton of Human Rights Watch defended
targeting Kim, saying talks were dead. "This is an area where
the administration is not acting politically or cynically," he
said. "They are actually trying to do the right thing."
