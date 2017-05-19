(Adds remarks, background)
By Phil Stewart and David Brunnstrom
WASHINGTON May 19 U.S. Defense Secretary Jim
Mattis said on Friday that any military solution to the North
Korea crisis would be "tragic on an unbelievable scale" and
Washington was working internationally to find a diplomatic
solution.
North Korea has defied all calls to rein in its nuclear and
missile programs, even from China, its lone major ally, calling
them legitimate self-defense.
It has been working to develop a nuclear-tipped missile
capable of striking the U.S. mainland, and experts say its test
on Sunday of a new missile was another important step toward
that aim.
"We are going to continue to work the issue," Mattis told a
Pentagon news conference.
"If this goes to a military solution, it's going to be
tragic on an unbelievable scale. So our effort is to work with
the U.N., work with China, work with Japan, work with South
Korea to try to find a way out of this situation."
The remarks were one of the clearest indicators yet that
President Donald Trump's administration will seek to exhaust
alternatives before turning to military action to force
Pyongyang's hand.
The United States, which has 28,500 troops in South Korea to
guard against the North Korean threat, has called on China to do
more to rein in its neighbor.
Mattis appeared to defend China's most recent efforts, even
as he acknowledged Pyongyang's march forward.
"They (North Korea) clearly aren't listening but there
appears to be some impact by the Chinese working here. It's not
obviously perfect when they launch a missile," Mattis said, when
asked about Sunday's launch.
RE-ENTRY CAPABILITY?
South Korea has said the North's missile program was
progressing faster than expected, with Sunday's test considered
successful in flight.
North Korea said the launch tested the capability to carry a
"large-size heavy nuclear warhead," and its ambassador in
Beijing has said that Pyongyang would continue such test
launches "any time, any place."
Mattis acknowledged that Pyongyang had likely learned a
great deal from the latest test of what U.S. officials say was a
KN-17 missile, which was believed to have survived re-entry to
some degree.
"They went to a very high apogee and when it came down
obviously from that altitude they probably learned a lot from
it. But I'm not willing to characterize it beyond that right
now," Mattis said.
David Wright, co-director and senior scientist at the Global
Security Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists, the big
question was whether North Korea could build a re-entry vehicle
for a long-range missile that wouldn't burn up during re-entry
and could keep a warhead from becoming too hot in the process.
"This test in principle gave them a lot of information about
this, assuming they had sensors that could send information back
during reentry so they could monitor the heat, or they could
recover the reentry vehicle and examine it," he said.
(Additional reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis and Cynthia Osterman)