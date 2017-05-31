UPDATE 1-Russia's Rosneft works on new strategy, plans to hike dividends
* Rosneft to unbundle retail business, focus on petrochemicals
WASHINGTON May 31 The U.S. military said on Wednesday that its successful test of defenses against an attack from an intercontinental ballistic missile showed the United States can stay ahead of the evolving ICBM threat through 2020 from countries like North Korea.
"I was confident before the test that we had the capability to defeat any threat that they would throw at us. And I'm even more confident today after seeing the intercept test yesterday that we continue to be on that course," Vice Admiral Jim Syring, the director of the Missile Defense Agency, told a news briefing. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Rosneft to unbundle retail business, focus on petrochemicals
STOCKHOLM, June 22 Sweden's centre-left government said on Thursday it had decided its military would participate in the British-led Joint Expeditionary Force, a rapid response unit which can support NATO or U.N. troops anywhere in the world.
* Ankara also sending 25 soldiers, armoured vehicles (Adds military statement)