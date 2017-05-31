WASHINGTON May 31 The U.S. military said on Wednesday that its successful test of defenses against an attack from an intercontinental ballistic missile showed the United States can stay ahead of the evolving ICBM threat through 2020 from countries like North Korea.

"I was confident before the test that we had the capability to defeat any threat that they would throw at us. And I'm even more confident today after seeing the intercept test yesterday that we continue to be on that course," Vice Admiral Jim Syring, the director of the Missile Defense Agency, told a news briefing. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)