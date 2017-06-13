(Removes incorrect reference to Rodman statement on U.S. citizens detained in North Korea)

BEIJING, June 13 Former National Basketball Association star Dennis Rodman said on Tuesday he was about to visit North Korea as a private citizen.

Rodman met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on previous trips to Pyongyang.

He was expected to arrive in North Korea later on Tuesday for a trip that the State Department said was not an official U.S. visit, CNN reported on Monday. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Bill Tarrant)