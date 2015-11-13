(Adds details from U.S. Treasury statement)
WASHINGTON Nov 13 The United States has
sanctioned North Korea's ambassador to Myanmar as well as three
other North Koreans for what Washington said was their role in
facilitating the communist country's weapons proliferation
through a state-owned arms exporter.
The U.S. Treasury Department, in a statement on Friday,
cited the four individuals for their involvement with an entity
used to market the country's weapons systems to foreign
countries, adding that sanctions would obstruct funds used to
expand its nuclear capabilities and weapons of mass destruction.
The Korea Mining Development Trading Corp has been
previously cited by the United States and the United Nations.
Treasury has described it as "North Korea's primary arms dealer
and main exporter of goods and equipment related to ballistic
missiles and conventional weapons."
The sanctions announced on Friday also target EKO
Development and Investment Co, an Egypt-based entity run by the
North Korean government that has helped the arms dealer
corporations, according to the statement.
The individuals targeted include the ambassador, Kim Sok
Chol; two others with ties to the corporation, Ri Chong Chol and
Kim Kwang Hyok; and Hwang Su Man of EKO Development, the
statement said.
The sanctions freeze any U.S. assets and prohibit financial
transactions with anyone in the United States.
