UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Dec 2 The U.S. Transportation Department said on Friday it granted flying rights to Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA's Irish unit, setting the stage for a new battle among airlines for leisure travelers across the Atlantic.
The order finalizes a tentative ruling made by the department in April. It comes shortly after the European Commission formally filed for arbitration over Norwegian's request, which had languished for years. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders