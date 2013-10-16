WASHINGTON Oct 16 The director of the U.S.
National Security Agency and his deputy are expected to depart
in the coming months, U.S. officials said on Wednesday, in a
development that could give President Barack Obama a chance to
reshape the eavesdropping agency.
Army General Keith Alexander's eight-year tenure was rocked
this year by revelations contained in documents leaked by former
NSA contractor Edward Snowden about the agency's widespread
scooping up of telephone, e-mail and social media data.
Alexander has formalized plans to leave by next March or
April, while his civilian deputy, John "Chris" Inglis, is due to
retire by year's end, according to U.S. officials who spoke on
condition of anonymity.
One leading candidate to replace Alexander is Vice Admiral
Michael Rogers, currently commander of the U.S. Navy's 10th
Fleet and U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, officials told Reuters. The
10th Fleet and Fleet Cyber Command both have their headquarters
at Fort Meade, Maryland, between Washington and Baltimore. The
NSA is also headquartered at Fort Meade.
There has been no final decision on selecting Rogers to
succeed Alexander, and other candidates may be considered, the
officials said.
An NSA spokeswoman had no comment on the leadership changes.
Alexander has served as NSA director since August 2005,
making him its longest-serving chief. He also serves as
commander of a related military unit, the U.S. Cyber Command.
Alexander, who has vigorously defended the NSA's activities
as lawful and necessary to detect and disrupt terrorist plots,
has previously said he planned to leave in the spring.
Inglis, who began his NSA career as a computer security
scientist, has been the NSA's second-ranking official since
2006.
While both men are leaving voluntarily, the dual vacancies
give Obama an opportunity both to install new leadership
following Snowden's revelations and to decide whether the NSA
and Cyber Command should have separate leaders.
Cyber Command, which has grown significantly in recent
years, has the authority to engage in both defensive and
offensive operations in cyberspace. Many NSA veterans argue that
having the same person lead the spy agency and Cyber Command
diminishes the emphasis on the NSA's work and its unique
capabilities.
Rogers has been the Navy's top cyber commander since
September 2011. Prior to that, he was director of intelligence
for the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff and for the U.S. Pacific
Command.
Rogers is "a good leader, very insightful and well thought
of within the community," said a U.S. defense official who was
not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Rogers has worked hard to ensure that the Navy has
sufficient sailors trained to take on added cyber
responsibilities for U.S. Cyber Command, the official said.
The NSA - which spies on electronic communications of all
kinds and protects U.S. government communications - has been one
of the most secretive of all U.S. intelligence outfits. Its
employees used to joke that NSA stood for either "No Such
Agency" or "Never Say Anything."
But the agency became the focus of controversy this year
when Snowden leaked to the media tens of thousands of highly
classified documents from the NSA and its British eavesdropping
partner. Alexander vigorously defended the agency's actions in
congressional testimony and other public appearances.