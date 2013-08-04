UPDATE 9-Oil market whipsawed as OPEC production discussed
* IEA sees OPEC expanding crude production by 1.95 million bpd by 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. Aug 3 A carbon dioxide spray used as a flame retardant was inadvertently released and an alert declared at a nuclear power plant in southern Alabama early on Saturday, plant owner Alabama Power Company said, adding there were no signs of fire or damage and no injuries or health threats.
The Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant operates a two-unit electric-generating plant near Dothan, Alabama, about 200 miles (320 km) south of Birmingham.
The gas was released during maintenance in Unit 1, but both units operated at full capacity during the incident, Alabama Power spokesman Ike Pigott said, with personnel safely isolating the carbon dioxide.
There was no damage to plant equipment, he said.
"This is all about precautionary equipment doing its job," Pigott said. The alert was declared at 5:20 a.m. local time and the matter resolved at 11:10 a.m.
An alert is a less serious classification of four emergency levels assigned by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, according to its website.
Farley is owned by Alabama Power Company and operated by Southern Nuclear Operating Company, both subsidiaries of Southern Company.
It is one of three nuclear facilities in a system that provides roughly 20 percent of the electricity used in Alabama and Georgia.
SAO PAULO, March 6 Electricity costs for companies and individuals in Brazil are likely to further increase in the second half of the year due to insufficient water in hydroelectric plants' reservoirs after below average rains, power sector experts said on Monday.
HOUSTON, March 6 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, said on Monday it would invest $20 billion through 2022 to expand its chemical and oil refining plants on the U.S. Gulf Coast.