WASHINGTON, Sept 1 The earthquake that shook
the U.S. East Coast last week rattled huge, heavy casks holding
radioactive nuclear waste at a Virginia plant, moving them as
much as 4.5 inches (11 cm) from their original position, the
plant's operator has said.
The 5.8-magnitude quake shifted 25 casks, each 16 feet (4.9
meters) tall and weighing 115 tons, on a concrete pad at
Dominion Resources Inc's (D.N) North Anna nuclear plant in
Virginia, the Richmond Times-Gazette reported on Wednesday,
citing company officials.
"They just moved because of the vibration," Dominion
spokesman Rick Zuercher said. "They remained upright and fully
intact." Officials from the company and the U.S. Nuclear
Regulatory Commission were not immediately available for
comment.
The North Anna plant, located about 12 miles (19 km) from
the quake's epicenter near Mineral, Va., has been shut down
since the Aug. 23 quake as inspectors check for damage. The
Nuclear Regulatory Commission is doing a special review because
of preliminary data showing that shaking from the quake
exceeded the plant's design rating.
The regulator already was scrutinizing how well the U.S.
fleet of 104 reactors could withstand earthquakes, floods and
other disasters after a quake and tsunami wrecked Japan's
Fukushima Daiichi plant in March, the world's worst nuclear
disaster in 25 years.
The United States, which has the world's largest nuclear
power industry, has grappled for decades over how to
permanently store waste, and the U.S. government is considering
a proposal for a network of centralized "dry cask" storage
sites where plants could take their used fuel.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Paul Simao)