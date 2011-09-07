WASHINGTON, Sept 7 The U.S. nuclear regulator will meet on Thursday with Dominion Resources Inc (D.N) to discuss just how much last month's earthquake shook a Virginia nuclear plant, and when the plant might restart.

At the public meeting, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission said Dominion is expected to discuss its latest analysis of ground motion at the North Anna site, which is located near the earthquake's epicenter.

The meeting will take place at NRC headquarters in Rockville, Maryland.

"The company is also expected to describe the next steps in determining whether the plant meets NRC requirements to restart," the NRC said in a release.

The NRC has said the 5.8 magnitude quake may have exceeded North Anna's design parameters. [ID:nN1E77S184]

An NRC inspection team has been at North Anna for the past week and plans to continue its work through next week. When the team completes the inspection, it will hold a meeting to discuss preliminary results, and a final report is expected by mid-October. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Marguerita Choy)