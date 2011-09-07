WASHINGTON, Sept 7 The U.S. nuclear regulator
will meet on Thursday with Dominion Resources Inc (D.N) to
discuss just how much last month's earthquake shook a Virginia
nuclear plant, and when the plant might restart.
At the public meeting, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission
said Dominion is expected to discuss its latest analysis of
ground motion at the North Anna site, which is located near the
earthquake's epicenter.
The meeting will take place at NRC headquarters in
Rockville, Maryland.
"The company is also expected to describe the next steps in
determining whether the plant meets NRC requirements to
restart," the NRC said in a release.
The NRC has said the 5.8 magnitude quake may have exceeded
North Anna's design parameters. [ID:nN1E77S184]
An NRC inspection team has been at North Anna for the past
week and plans to continue its work through next week. When the
team completes the inspection, it will hold a meeting to
discuss preliminary results, and a final report is expected by
mid-October.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Marguerita Choy)