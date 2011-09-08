WASHINGTON, Sept 8 Preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey shows last month's record earthquake in the eastern United States may have shaken a Dominion Resources (D.N) nuclear plant twice as hard it was designed to withstand, a spokesman for the U.S. nuclear safety regulator said on Thursday.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has not found any signs of serious damage to key safety systems at the plant in its inspection thus far, but the regulator's analysis continues, Scott Burnell said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton)