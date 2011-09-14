BRIEF-Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reports record earnings in 2016
* Industry, regulator seek expertise to carry out changes
* Bandwidth issues will help determine timetable for NRC
* "More important to do it right than to do it fast"-NRC
* Critics tell NRC to get on with the job
* NRC should require plants to update quake sensors-USGS
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 The U.S. nuclear regulator and the power plants it oversees will be challenged to find enough seismic experts and staff to carry out changes to safety ordered in the wake of Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster, top industry and regulatory officials said on Wednesday.
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission, working on tougher requirements for plants to withstand earthquakes, floods and other natural disasters, is set to vote later this year operators on how to carry out the first set.
The NRC has said there was no "imminent risk" to U.S. nuclear plant safety, but it wants to make improvements after an earthquake and tsunami in Japan in March caused the world's worst nuclear disaster in 25 years.
Next month, senior staff will propose a timetable for the first tasks, some of which will take at least two years to complete. Eventually, plants must reevaluate risks of earthquakes and floods.
In some cases, the NRC needs to ask the 104 U.S. nuclear reactor operators for detailed information to help determine criteria for changes, said Bill Borchardt, the NRC's executive director for operations.
"It's more important to do it right than to do it fast," Borchardt told the agency's five commissioners at a hearing.
Critics urged the NRC to move more decisively.
"You ought to be able to tell them what needs to be done and expect them to do it," said Thomas Cochran of the Natural Resources Defense Council.
LIMITED BANDWIDTH
The timetable is important, since the activities will stretch industry and regulatory staff, said Eric Leeds, director of the NRC's Office of Nuclear Reactor Regulation.
For example, Constellation Energy CEG.N is overhauling a backup water system at a nuclear power plant -- a major project -- on a voluntary basis, Leeds said.
"I applaud it as a regulator, I want them to do that work. I'm very loathe to put something else on their plate that might deter them from doing that, that might not have the same safety impact," Leeds explained.
The industry agrees with many NRC proposals, but is nervous
about finding enough outside experts who can do complex risk
analyses, said Charles Pardee, chief operating officer of
Exelon's (EXC.N) nuclear group and chairman of an industry
group responding to the Fukushima disaster.
"There are very limited resources for experts in seismic hazard analysis," Pardee said.
MODERN SEISMIC MONITORS URGED
The NRC should require plants to upgrade earthquake monitoring equipment, said William Leith, earthquake hazards coordinator with the U.S. Geological Survey.
"Modern digital instrumentation is reliable and relatively
inexpensive," Leith said. He said the instruments could have
helped last month when a record earthquake in the eastern
United States shook the Virginia plant owned by Dominion
Resources (D.N) beyond what it was designed to withstand.
[ID:nN1E7870JL]
"Having an accurate independent source would be to the benefit of the NRC in trying to determine what actions should be taken following a significant ground-shaking earthquake," Leith told commissioners.
