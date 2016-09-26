By Yeganeh Torbati
| MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D., Sept 26
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D., Sept 26 In this
flat, windy expanse just south of the Canadian border, U.S. Air
Force pilots fly the same bombers their grandfathers flew, using
mid-20th century cables and pulleys.
Each spring, the airmen and airwomen must clear melting snow
from the steel and concrete doors of the silos that house 150
nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles scattered across thousands of
square miles of the upper Great Plains.
The U.S. nuclear arsenal, patched, welded, and re-skinned
countless times, was built between 25 and 62 years ago when the
United States found itself locked in an arms race with a rival
superpower, the Soviet Union. Now, its future is an issue in the
campaign for the Nov. 8 presidential election.
Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton has said she would call
for a nuclear posture review, last completed in 2010, as one of
her first acts upon taking office. Republican candidate Donald
Trump has said he would be open to reversing decades of U.S.
policy and allowing allies such as Japan and South Korea to
acquire their own nuclear weapons to deter a strike from North
Korea, which carried out its fifth and largest nuclear test this
month.
On Monday, in his first visit to Minot Air Force Base in
North Dakota as U.S. Secretary of Defense, Ash Carter said
America's nuclear deterrence was the "bedrock" of its security,
and the Pentagon's No. 1 priority.
"If we don't replace these systems, quite simply they will
age even more, and become unsafe, unreliable, and ineffective,"
Carter said, speaking at a lectern in front of a B-52 bomber
loaded with cruise missiles.
"The fact is, most of our nuclear weapon delivery systems
have already been extended decades beyond their original
expected service lives. So it's not a choice between replacing
these platforms or keeping them - it's really a choice between
replacing them or losing them," Carter said.
Russia, he said, had built new nuclear weapons systems,
raising questions as to whether its leaders were cautious enough
when it came to atomic weapons. And North Korea presents a
sustained threat, Carter said.
Carter's speech coincides with a growing realization among
defense officials and experts that budget constraints almost
certainly will force the next president to decide whether and
how quickly to proceed with the Obama administration's plans to
maintain and modernize the U.S. nuclear arsenal.
CRUNCH TIME
The crunch comes in the next decade as American ballistic
missile submarines, bombers, and land-based missiles - the three
legs of the nuclear triad - reach the end of their useful lives.
The Congressional Budget Office estimates the total cost of
nuclear forces through 2024 at $348 billion, but that does not
include some of the costliest upgrades, scheduled for the latter
half of the next decade. Independent estimates have put the cost
of maintaining and modernizing the arsenal at about $1 trillion
dollars over 30 years.
"There's a bipartisan commitment to doing that upgrade, so
we have to assume those funds will come through," Energy
Secretary Ernest Moniz told Reuters on Sept. 20. "But it will be
a significant budget increase, especially in the next decade."
The Energy Department shares responsibility with the
Pentagon for the nuclear arsenal, and some of its research and
production facilities are 73 years old.
The next administration could abandon or delay some aspects
of modernization to cut costs. Or it could raise taxes, increase
the budget deficit, or cut domestic programs, all unpopular
steps with American voters.
The most vulnerable elements of the modernization plans are
a long-range standoff weapon, or LRSO - a nuclear-capable cruise
missile launched from an aircraft - and new land-based
intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).
Ten U.S. senators, including Elizabeth Warren of
Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, called on President
Barack Obama in July to cancel the LRSO, saying it "would
provide an unnecessary capability that could increase the risk
of nuclear war."
Some Pentagon officials and defense experts have said the
cruise missile would be a hedge against improved air defenses
that are difficult for even a stealthy bomber to penetrate.
A Clinton or Trump administration also could cut the number
of land-based ballistic missiles below the 400 currently planned
or delay a new missile by extending the life of the current
Minuteman IIIs, which each carry a warhead with an explosive
yield of at least 300 kilotons, 20 times more powerful than the
atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima, which killed an estimated
140,000 people.
The United States is one of five nuclear weapons states
allowed to keep a nuclear arsenal under the Nuclear
Non-Proliferation Treaty. The others are Russia, Britain, France
and China.
The U.S. Air Force has estimated the cost of a new
ground-based system - including missiles, command-and-control
systems and launch control centers - to be more than $60
billion.
Some former U.S. officials, including former defense
secretary William Perry, have argued that land-based missiles
are not essential and should be phased out; proponents say they
are more important in the face of potential nuclear threats by
Russia and North Korea.
Much of the planned modernization is nearly locked in
because of the need for new weapons and because some of it is so
far along, said Evan Montgomery, a senior fellow at the Center
for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments, a Washington-based
research group.
The B-21 long-range strike bomber and the replacement for
the Navy's 14 Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines are "the
two most expensive items, and they're arguably the two safest in
a lot of ways," Montgomery said. The bomber can deliver both
conventional and nuclear weapons, and the submarine is
considered a priority because it would survive any first strike
by an adversary.
The Navy plans to replace its Ohio-class submarines, first
commissioned in 1981 and armed with up to 24 Trident missiles
with multiple independently targeted warheads, with 12 boats
costing about $100 billion.
In his speech on Monday, Carter said that most people do not
realize that spending on the nuclear program is a small
percentage of total defense spending. At its peak, nuclear
spending would make up about five percent of the Pentagon's
budget, which is now around $600 billion annually, defense
experts said.
Still, the funding gap means that despite the Pentagon's
massive budget, the next president will face an unavoidable
dilemma.
"There's no doubt in my mind that we're tens of billions of
dollars short in that time frame from what it takes to execute a
global strategy," said James Miller, a former undersecretary of
defense for policy in the Obama administration. "It's not a
rounding error anymore."
