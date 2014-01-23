WASHINGTON Jan 23 The U.S. Justice Department
on Thursday said that General Electric Hitachi Nuclear Energy
Americas LLC has agreed to pay $2.7 million to resolve
allegations that it made false claims to U.S. regulators about a
nuclear reactor component.
GE Hitachi, headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, is
a subsidiary of the conglomerate General Electric Co and
partially owned by Japan's Hitachi Ltd.
The company allegedly made false statements to the U.S.
Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the Department of Energy
between 2007 and 2012 about the advanced nuclear Economic
Simplified Boiling-Water Reactor (ESBWR), known as the steam
dryer.
The settlement made no determination of liability on the
company's behalf.
The NRC requires that applicants for nuclear reactor design
certification show that vibrations caused by the steam dryer
will not result in damage to a nuclear plant.
The government alleged that GE Hitachi concealed known flaws
in its analysis of the steam dryer, falsely represented that it
had properly analyzed the dryer, and had verified the accuracy
of its modeling using reliable data.
"Transparency and honesty are absolutely critical when
dealing with issues relating to the design of a nuclear
reactor," said Stuart Delery, assistant attorney General for the
Justice Department's Civil Division.
The lawsuit is captioned United States ex rel. Dandy v.
General Electric Hitachi Nuclear Energy Americas LLC, General
Electric Company, 7:12-cv-009 (E.D.N.C.).